Suspect arrested in Orange County stabbing death

Officials say they have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death Saturday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.The US Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Mori Farrell Jr. on Monday afternoon at a hotel in Burlington.Once in custody, Farrell made a full confession to investigators.According to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, they responded to a call from 5705 Green Pine Road in the Cedar Grove Community early Saturday morning.Deputies said Anthony Latta, 50, was found dead from apparent stab wounds."The teamwork of the Orange County Sheriff's Investigation and Patrol Divisions is exemplary. I'm especially proud of the collaboration between our neighboring law enforcement partners, the special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Marshals Service. The assistance of these dedicated individuals was instrumental in the apprehension of Mr. Farrell," Sheriff Blackwood added.Farrell is being held in the Orange County Detention Center without bond.