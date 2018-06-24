Suspect dead, 2 officers hospitalized after San Diego shooting

Two San Diego police officers were shot late Saturday and hospitalized responding to an incident they first thought may be an apartment fire.The suspect who allegedly shot the two officers was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not yet known.One officer was last reported in stable condition and the other was in serious but stable condition, police said.When police first arrived on scene, they observed and smelled what appeared to be a fire and called the fire department. When authorities tried to open the door to the apartment, they were met with gunfire. One officer shot back.The firefighter attempting to enter the structure along with the police officers ended up in an adjoining apartment, out of the way of the shooter, authorities said. The firefighter was extracted from that apartment by a SWAT team and didn't suffer any significant injuries.Police said they don't know what type of weapon the suspect used or whether he was wearing any type of body armor. Police have not yet entered the apartment and wouldn't confirm whether a robot was used to investigate.Authorities don't have a motive for the suspect at this time.