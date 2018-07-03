Suspect in pregnant Fayetteville woman's stabbing dies after being shot by police

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect in stabbing of a pregnant woman in critical condition after being shot by police (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man accused of stabbing a pregnant woman has died after being shot Tuesday morning by Fayetteville police officers.

Lemuel Bunn, 40, of the 2000 block of Rebecca Street in Roanoke Rapids, died from his injuries at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 9 a.m. at a Fayetteville apartment complex.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of an active assault against a victim in the 800 block of Greenleaf Drive.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said that the victim, identified as 34-year-old Stephanie Williams, told 911 she was being held in her apartment against her will.



Hawkins said that police had to force their way into the home and found Bunn standing over Williams, who was lying a bed bleeding.

Bunn had one of his arms around Williams' neck and was holding a knife, police said.

Officials said the Bunn refused numerous orders to drop his weapon so an officer fired at him.

Bunn and Williams were both transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities investigate an officer-involved shooting at Fayetteville apartment complex



Williams remains hospitalized and is described as stable.

The condition of her unborn child remains unknown.

Hawkins said the officer who fired at the suspect is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The North Carolina SBI is conducting the investigation into the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingfayetteville newsstabbingFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh police investigate woman's reported kidnapping at Walmart
Fuquay Police: Arrest made after woman shot, thrown from car
Raleigh woman accused of stealing more than $135K from sick, elderly friend
Duke's David Cutcliffe as Mr. Incredible? Coming right up...
Cary tenant says unit's A/C problems put her small children at risk
Raleigh City Council approves millions to upgrade 440 Widening Project
Project Lifesaver tracks down vulnerable children, adults who wander
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
Show More
'We just saw a Porsche flip over': 911 call released in crash that killed Raleigh doctor
Decomposed body found off Highway 86 in Orange County
Police: Woman dead after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Chick-fil-A WinShape Camp stops in Raleigh area for 2 weeks
Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies
More News