Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with Henderson police officer; officer injured, doing OK

A Henderson police officer was injured and another person was killed during an exchange of gunfire Thursday night. (WTVD)

HENDERSON, NC (WTVD) --
A Henderson police officer was injured and another person was killed during an exchange of gunfire Thursday night.

It happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Skenes Avenue.

Henderson police spokesman Lt. Chris Ball said the officer, whose hasn't been released, was serving a narcotics search warrant on Skenes Avenue.

Law officers investigate after a Henderson police officer was shot Thursday while trying to serve a warrant.



A suspect at the address exchanged gunfire with the officer and both sustained injuries, Ball said.

Both of the injured parties were taken to Maria Parham Medical Center for treatment.

The officer was treated and released; however, the suspect died of the injuries they sustained; their identity has not yet been released.

The Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation. The State Bureau of Investigations has been called in, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.
