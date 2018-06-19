Suspect who escaped police custody in Fayetteville arrested

Fayetteville police are asking for help locating a dangerous suspect who escaped custody Tuesday morning. (Credit: Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have located a dangerous suspect who escaped custody Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., an officer stopped 23-year-old Martavious Ahmad Tyson near Pamalee Drive.

During the traffic stop, police said they found an open container of alcohol and a stolen firearm.
Tyson was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Jail; however, when he was taken out of the patrol unit to be processed, he allegedly ran away from the officer and jumped the security fence.
Tyson has been arrested and booked at the Cumberland County jail.
