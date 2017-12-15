All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx— AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017
Michael Albers, VP of Communications Product at Oath, said in an announcement, "AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed."
The messaging program became wildly popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s as more households began owning computers and the internet grew.
AIM users will always remember their first screenname, organizing buddy lists and being able to chat with friends at home after school.