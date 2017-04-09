U.S. & WORLD

Could this GPS 'bullet' bring police chases to an end?

A California police department is testing out a new device that allows officers to fire a GPS tracker onto a suspect's car during a police chase. (KTRK)

TUSTIN, California --
A southern California police department is testing out a high-tech GPS missile that is expected to drastically reduce the danger of high-speed chases.

StarChase allows law enforcement officers to fire a GPS bullet of sorts from the front of a police cruiser onto the rear bumper of a suspect's car.

"The officer can drop back and no longer needs to continue those high speeds to chase the suspect," Tustin, California, police Lt. Robert Wright told KCAL-TV of the technology.

