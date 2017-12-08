ABC11 TOGETHER

Durham Tech students 3D print new hand for South Carolina teen

EMBED </>More Videos

A South Carolina teen gets a new prosthetic hand thanks to Durham Tech students.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Students at Durham Tech are giving Kaitlyn Kirkendoll a hand - literally.

The 16-year-old girl and her family drove up from South Carolina so the students could present her the gift of a new hand to fit her growing arm.

Kirkendoll has no left hand because she was simply born without one.

"Going to school, when I was little, was kind of difficult because kids ... when you're little, you don't really understand what it's like to have one hand," she said, "so it's different to see somebody like, missing a hand."



Her mother has always encouraged her.

"I didn't want Kait to ever, ever be ashamed of who she was, and how she was born," her mother, Torie Kirkendoll, said, "and so we always raised her that so, you know, God made you this way, just go out there and be the best you can be, and own it."

Being able to "own it," is why the students of Durham Tech's Helping Hand Project 3D printed the parts and made the hand - to better equip her to do things like grasping a steering wheel.

"You want it to be part of who you are," said Hannah Brown, president of the Helping Hand Project at Durham Tech.

"It's an expression of yourself, so as Kait has gotten older, and become more adult, we wanted the hand that symbolize that," Brown added.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyabc11 togetherprostheticfeel goodgood newstechnologydurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
1.3M meals collected during ABC11 Together Food Drive
Group needs help gathering wreaths for veterans' graves
Cary boy needs help fundraising for service dog
Winter storm survival guide
More abc11 together
TECHNOLOGY
Women's Day, Super Bowl rule Facebook in 2017
NC lawmakers take driverless vehicles for test-drive
OMG, it's the 25th anniversary of the text message
This year's 13 best holiday gifts for technology lovers
More Technology
Top Stories
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
ABC11 viewers share their snow pictures
Snow: NC reports more than 15,000 power outages
Rocky Mount man wins $25,000 a year for life
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
Durham driver shot by someone in trailing car
NCCU football coach takes job at Rice University
ACA sign-up events scheduled in Wake County
Show More
At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus
Woman fearful her Samsung washing machine will explode
Toddler fatally shot in Halifax Co. drive-by shooting
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
Wake Forest Cougars look for back-to-back state titles
More Video