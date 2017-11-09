TECHNOLOGY

Facebook asking for nude photos to protect users

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook asking users to send naked photos. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on November 9, 2017. (Shutterstock)

Facebook is telling users to send them naked pictures they might have of themselves for their own protection.

The social network said it is part of a way to prevent someone from posting the photos online as a form of revenge porn.

The pilot program is being tested in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

According to the Australia's Office of the eSafety Commissioner, "The pilot provides a portal for people concerned that an intimate image may be shared online to report it to the Office of the eSafety Commissioner who will notify Facebook to prevent any instances of the image being uploaded after the notification has been actioned."

"We've been participating in the Global Working Group to identify new solutions to keep people safe, and we're proud to partner with Facebook on this important initiative as it aims to empower Australians to stop image-based abuse in its tracks," said Julie Inman Grant, Australia's eSafety Commissioner.

Facebook said once the user sends the image via Messenger, it will use technology to create a digital fingerprint or link to the picture.

If the program works, it would mean that same naked picture will never show up on Facebook, even if a hacker or an ex tries to upload it.

"The safety and well-being of the Facebook community is our top priority," Facebook's Head of Global Safety Antigone Davis said. "As part of our continued efforts to better detect and remove content that violates our community standards, we're using image matching technology to prevent non-consensual intimate images from being shared on Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Groups and Messenger."

ONLINE: Facebook and eSafety Office partner to protect Australians online

Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldpornographyfacebooknude photosaustraliacanada
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
iPhone glitch creating typos for users
Lines form as new iPhone X hits stores
Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?
New cell causes teen to get texts meant for escort
More Technology
Top Stories
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
Former Fort Bragg lieutenant colonel 'armed and dangerous'
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Pastor hopes to demolish Texas church to build memorial garden for shooting victims
Student found dead in dorm identified as Raleigh freshman
Sanford man charged in deadly robbery
Charges dropped against 3 who 'tore down' Confederate statue
Ground broken, Moore Square revamp rolling ahead
Show More
Gotten a flu shot? Poll shows most NC residents haven't
Toddler dies after pre-K allegedly gave him cheese
Hillsborough police K9 ready to retire
NCCU grad who responded to baseball game attack honored
Stuck with cold weather! First freeze coming this weekend
More News
Top Video
Ground broken, Moore Square revamp rolling ahead
Bullet ends up under man's skin after Fayetteville shooting
Box truck flips on I-40 in Johnston County
Cumberland Co. Schools get more than 100 donated instruments
More Video