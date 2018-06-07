TECHNOLOGY

Facebook made some private posts public for as many as 14M

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are demos of how to check your data, deactivate your account and delete your account. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.

The problem, which Facebook says it has fixed, is the latest privacy scandal for the world's largest social media company. The company said on Thursday the bug automatically suggested that users make new posts public, even if they had previously restricted to "friends only" or another private setting.

Erin Egan, Facebook's chief privacy officer, says the bug did not affect past posts. She added that Facebook is notifying users who posted publicly during the time the bug was active to review their posts.

The news follows a recent furor over Facebook's sharing of user data with device makers, including China's Huawei.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocial mediau.s. & worldfacebookinternet
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Watch these kids struggle to use a VCR in honor of VCR Day
Liftoff! Three more astronauts on their way to the ISS
Apple aims to curb phone addiction with new wellness features
What to know about Facebook's latest privacy controversy
More Technology
Top Stories
Heavy traffic on US 70 E in Durham after construction crew hits gas line
2 Raleigh students charged with 3 robberies within an hour
'Complete 540' project receives final federal approval
Sheriff: Former animal shelter owner committed sex crimes while out on bond
Popular Durham restaurant Nana's is closing
Baby found dead off Florida coast was 4-7 days old
Could old Durham PD headquarters become housing units?
Military families heartbroken after Triangle company doesn't deliver puppies
Show More
GOP proposal gives North Carolina voters final say on Voter ID
Holly Springs booster warns of student-athlete fundraising scam
3 people drown off North Carolina coast in 4 days
Mascara warning: What happens when you don't remove it properly
Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at Fayetteville pizza place
More News