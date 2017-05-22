TECHNOLOGY

Facebook activates Safety Check following reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

(Facebook)

Following reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Facebook has activated its "Safety Check" feature.

The feature allows users to let their friends know they are safe, search for friends in the affected area who are safe, or ask friends whether they are safe.


If you or a loved one are in Manchester, social media can be an effective way to let loved ones know you're safe, as 76 percent of people said they would use it to check that information according to a 2012 Red Cross report.

Facebook has used the feature for large natural disasters and acts of violence in the past. When earthquakes hit Nepal in April and May of 2015, 150 million people took to Facebook to check on friends and 8.5 million announced that they themselves were safe, Facebook told ABC.
Related Topics:
technologysocial mediafacebookgoogledisasterexplosion
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
TECHNOLOGY
Your devices are listening, and saving...
'Face Filters' and other features added to Instagram
Students display robots at Durham invitational
How to protect yourself from ransomware attacks
More Technology
Top Stories
Live coverage: 19 dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Cary Towne Center may get whole new life besides IKEA
23andMe: What surprises genealogical testing holds
Armed suspect robs woman at Fayetteville ATM
Man charged with peeping at Raleigh Sears store
Tillis weighs in on threats against lawmakers
Durham Police respond to report of man shot
Show More
Durham Freeway to be closed three nights this week
Supreme Court says race used to draw 2 NC districts
Troopers ID man killed in fuel tanker crash near Clayton
Mom kills kids to save them from 'evils of the world'
Body positively identified as missing Duke student
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
More Photos