TECHNOLOGY

How to keep ABC11, and other local news, in your Facebook feed

(Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

You've probably seen a change on your Facebook feed recently, less local news like ABC11 - which is no good!

Well, that's because of a recent change in the social network's algorithm.

We'll spare you the tech talk on that ...

Basically, Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg made it so that users will now see more content from friends and family over posts such as news, videos, or posts from brands.

But if you don't want to stop seeing our posts, here's what you can do:

Open your Facebook app, select the three lines in the bottom right-hand corner, and then go into your "Settings."



After that, select "News Feed Preferences."


A new screen will pop up and will ask you what you want to prioritize (this is when you select us).



Here you can select who you want to see notifications from first. By selecting ABC11's icon, our new posts will show up at the top of your feed, keeping you in touch with all the latest and breaking news.

Don't forget our app where you can keep up with the latest news and customize what news you want us to notify you about.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookmark zuckerbergsocial media
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook testing new dating feature
Raleigh FD turning to virtual reality in efforts to enhance training
What exactly is a hyperloop?
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
VIDEO: Social media changes the world of professional wrestling
More Technology
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News