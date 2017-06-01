  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: President Donald Trump to announce decision on Paris climate change accord
TECHNOLOGY

How to prevent annoying robocalls

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. consumers received approximately 2.4 billion robocalls per month in 2016, according to the FCC. (Shutterstock)

Robocalls are not only annoying, many times they aim to defraud consumers.

Telemarketing and robocalls are the top source of consumer complaints received by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). U.S. consumers received approximately 2.4 billion robocalls per month in 2016, according to the FCC.

Here are steps you can take to prevent annoying robocalls:

1. Join the Federal Trade Commission's National Do Not Call Registry at donotcall.gov.

2. Block any numbers that you've previously received robocalls from.

3. Use a paid app or service to prevent robocalls. (For iPhone and Android.)

The Better Business Bureau offers these recommendations for preventing robocalls:

- Never give out your personal or financial information.
- Don't rely on caller ID.
- Hang up the phone. Don't rely on an operator to get you off the call list.
- Contact your phone provider and ask them to block the number.
- Trust your instincts.
Related Topics:
technologytelephoneFCCiphonecellphoneconsumerconsumer concerns
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Tech takeover: Will a robot put you out of a job?
This Day In History: The Brooklyn Bridge opens
Facebook Safety Check activated after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Your devices are listening, and saving...
More Technology
Top Stories
15-year-old charged in Kinston double homicide
Goat Yoga: The wild exercise craze descends on Durham
Gunmen open fire at Philippines resort: Police
Local principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote
Trump announcing decision on global climate pact
Man confesses to peeping up skirts at Raleigh festival
Man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail in Durham
Show More
Former FBI director Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Tornado batters elementary school with students inside
Wakefield HS black students feel 'hurt and sad'
EpiPen maker overcharged government for $1B, says watchdog
More News
Top Video
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Wakefield HS black students feel 'hurt and sad'
Millbrook Road repair to take 4 days, City of Raleigh says
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
More Video