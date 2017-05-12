TECHNOLOGY

How to protect yourself from ransomware attacks

(Shutterstock file)

In the wake of huge cyberextortion attacks Friday that affected dozens of countries, the Department of Homeland Security offered tips to help prevent users from becoming victims of ransomware.

Friday's attack, believed to the biggest of its kind ever recorded, locked up computers and held users' files for ransom at a multitude of hospitals, companies and government agencies.

The malicious software behind the onslaught appeared to exploit a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows that was supposedly identified by the National Security Agency for its own intelligence-gathering purposes and was later leaked to the Internet.

Britain's national health service fell victim, its hospitals forced to close wards and emergency rooms and turn away patients. Russia appeared to be the hardest hit, according to security experts, with the country's Interior Ministry confirming it was struck.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

All told, several cybersecurity firms said they had identified the malicious software responsible for tens of thousands of attacks in more than 60 countries, including the United States, though its effects in the U.S. did not appear to be widespread, at least in the initial hours.

Ransomware is software that freezes up a machine and flashes a message demanding payment to release the user's data. In the U.S., FedEx reported that its Windows computers were "experiencing interference" from malware, but wouldn't say if it had been hit by ransomware.

Microsoft released a patch in March that addresses this specific vulnerability, and installing this patch will help secure systems from the threat. Individual users are often the first line of defense against this and other threats, DHS said.
DHS urges all PC users to update their operating systems and "implement vigorous cybersecurity practices at home, work, and school."

HOW TO KEEP YOUR SYSTEM SECURE:

  • Update your systems to include the latest patches and software updates.

  • Do not click on or download unfamiliar links or files in emails.

  • Back up your data to prevent possible loss, whether you are at a home, work, or school computer.

Find more cybersafety tips from DHS here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologycyberattackcomputerssecurity breachdepartment of homeland securityu.s. & worldnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Elon Musk shares video of car transport tunnel
iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing people's minds
What you need to know about Google Docs phishing scam
Digital Danger: Navigating the world of social apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Durham Police identify driver killed in five-car crash
Man killed by Fla. deputies wanted in Raleigh motel robbery
2nd man arrested in Durham carjacking from January
Towing flap in downtown Raleigh prompts new parking signs
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
FBI: Teacher said he had sex with student on most nights
Raleigh cleaning woman accused of jewelry theft
Show More
Tillis on Comey firing: 'Not the way I would've done it'
Trucker emotional over Bragg crash that left soldier dead
Man killed in ATV crash near Apex
Lawyers: Wells Fargo created 3.5 million fake accounts
Boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos