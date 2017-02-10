Moore County Sheriff's Office gets new drone

The Moore County Sheriff's Office has a new tool. Three deputies are now trained and certified to fly a drone. It's a tool only a handful of other law enforcement agencies in the state have.Sheriff Neil Godfrey says they're already making good use of the new addition."We almost had to use it yesterday morning a lady with Alzheimer's walked off and we were in the process of using a drone when we found her," said Godfrey.The drone comes equipped with a high-definition camera, speeds of 45 miles per hour and the capability to fly 1000 feet in the air. Drones provide law enforcement with an extra set of eyes."We intend to use it during search and rescue primarily, barricades felons, bomb calls, we may explore the bomb or device from a distance to improve officer safety. Crime scene photography especially outside," said Godfrey.Godfrey says citizen surveillance is not on the drone duty list; the device will only be used for specific missions. The Moore County Sheriff's Office plans to add three more drones to the force this year.