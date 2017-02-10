TECHNOLOGY

Moore County Sheriff's Office gets new drone

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Moore County Sheriff's Office has a new drone (WTVD)

By
MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Moore County Sheriff's Office has a new tool. Three deputies are now trained and certified to fly a drone. It's a tool only a handful of other law enforcement agencies in the state have.

Sheriff Neil Godfrey says they're already making good use of the new addition.

"We almost had to use it yesterday morning a lady with Alzheimer's walked off and we were in the process of using a drone when we found her," said Godfrey.

The drone comes equipped with a high-definition camera, speeds of 45 miles per hour and the capability to fly 1000 feet in the air. Drones provide law enforcement with an extra set of eyes.

"We intend to use it during search and rescue primarily, barricades felons, bomb calls, we may explore the bomb or device from a distance to improve officer safety. Crime scene photography especially outside," said Godfrey.

Godfrey says citizen surveillance is not on the drone duty list; the device will only be used for specific missions. The Moore County Sheriff's Office plans to add three more drones to the force this year.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologydronesmoore county news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Google Fiber comes to Raleigh
DOT chooses Triangle Expressway to test driverless cars
Highly effective hacking scam targeting Gmail users
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
More Technology
Top Stories
Girl, 4, fatally struck after falling out of mom's SUV
Wake school bus driver quits after close call with train
RDU-bound plane returns to Boston airport after pilot smells smoke
Wake sheriff won't support ending concealed-carry permits
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
NC contractor accused of not completing paid jobs
NC State Highway Patrol has a new commander
Show More
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Police: Mom used children in door-to-door 'cookie scam'
Opinion: Travel bans, Judaism has seen this before
Spike in flu cases means new rules at Duke Hospitals
Judges hear arguments over restricting Cooper's powers
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Wake sheriff won't support ending concealed-carry permits
Raleigh students' bus-tracking app closer to reality
More Video