TECHNOLOGY

Now's your chance to win a FREE iPhone X. Yes, you read that right.

Darin Saavedra
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
To put a new iPhone X in your pocket, you could shell out a cool $1,000, minimum. But now's your chance to get your hands on one of these drool-worthy phones for exactly zero dollars. Ok, so what's the catch? No catch.

It's as easy as 1. 2. 3.
Number ONE: Download or update to the New ABC11 app.

Number TWO: Look for the yellow ABC11 button you see at the top of this page.

Number THREE: Tap the button.

That's it. No really. Once you tap the ABC11 button, you fill out your name so we know who to contact when we announce a winner on February 9th. That's next Friday! So you have one week - seven days, seven entries, seven chances - to win an iPhone X on us.

You can read the rules for this sweepstakes here. Or you can go straight to our ABC11 app and find that button! We know you don't read those Apple terms and conditions before tapping "I accept."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologypromotionsiphoneapple
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Do you know these basic online privacy rules?
'What's a computer?' Apple's ad sparks anger
How to keep ABC11 in your Facebook feed
Apple's anti-battery-throttling update is (almost) here
More Technology
Top Stories
Raleigh hospital served African Americans when no others would
Petition urges WCPSS to change cleaning procedures
Feb. 10 declared Our Three Winners Day in Chapel Hill
Train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes trash truck, killing driver
Raleigh man accused of child abuse, pushing officer
Soldier reportedly shoots wife's attacker at Fayetteville home
Two sought in violent home invasion near Chapel Hill
Triangle 'dreamers' react to Trump's immigration policy
Show More
Raleigh Police say body found Jan. 6 is that of missing woman
Raleigh WWII vet, civil rights pioneer celebrates 100th birthday
Durham Police ID woman fatally stabbed at Hillside Park
4 tips for helping your parents age at home
Adult film star Stormy Daniels plays coy on 'Kimmel'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
More Photos