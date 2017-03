Yeah, having problems with our business cell phones. https://t.co/XOXN9g5V4V — Wright (@WrightBrunoS) March 22, 2017

North Carolina Verizon Wireless customers are reporting sporadic outages of service.According to downdetector.com, Verizon is experiencing widespread outages across the Carolinas and the East Coast.So far, there has been no official response from Verizon but customers on social media are describing being unable to make a call, dropped calls and data loss.