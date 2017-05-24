  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: N&O Town Hall on finding common ground in a deeply divided political climate
I-TEAM

Tech takeover: Will a robot put you out of a job?

Could a robot put you out of work?

By
If you haven't spent much time thinking about whether robots are going to put you out of a job, well, you can be excused for that. Not many people do. But consider it for a minute and your next thought may be whether you need to go back to school.

According to recent studies, as many as half the jobs in our current economy could be automated by 2040.

NC State economist Mike Walden ran down the kinds of jobs that could be most in jeopardy in this new automated economy: everything from manufacturing jobs to retail to the restaurant industry.

EMBED More News Videos

NC State economist Mike Walden on jobs that could be in jeopardy.



Walden also ran down the kinds of classes, courses, and majors that will put students in the best position to succeed once they graduate: mostly data driven and oriented toward statistics and math.

EMBED More News Videos

NC State economist Mike Walden on college and professional retraining.



Still, Walden says there is a place for liberal arts degrees and likely will be for the foreseeable future.

EMBED More News Videos

N.C. State economist Mike Walden on why liberal arts degrees still matter.



In the new economy, many jobs that have been long-time staples in the economy are likely to change but some refuse to see it coming.

One area that futurists and economists agree will likely see tectonic shifts is transportation but talk to truckers, and you'll find out they don't think their jobs are in danger.

EMBED More News Videos

Truckers don't feel robot technology is a serious threat to their industry.



People who are developing cutting-edge technology in robotics and automation say few areas will go untouched. Many predict truck drivers and cab drivers will be among the first replaced. But programmers say there are still a lot of considerations that need to be worked through before driverless automobiles become mainstream.

EMBED More News Videos

Considerations for driverless vehicles



Students at colleges across the Triangle are working on solutions to myriad automation problems; everything from medical research to the creation of a robotic "assistant."

UNC Professor Ming Lin showed ABC11 how automation is positioned to assist with cancer treatments.

EMBED More News Videos

UNC robotics professor Ming Lin discusses robots and cancer research.



Professors and students working in automation tend to be bullish on what it will mean for society in general and where economists such as Walden often give dire predictions about what robotics may mean for the workforce, many say just as many jobs will be created as killed by the new trends. And despite grave concerns for the potential economic downside of automation, those working with next generation robots say the best is yet to come.

EMBED More News Videos

How robots can learn.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytechnologyrobotsjobsworkplaceI-TeamDurhamRaleighChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
Father angered by United Airlines' accusation at RDU
I-Team reconstructs deadly I-95 crash that left 5 dead
Why aren't narrow stretches of I-95 being widened?
I-Team: No permit, no problem, if Durham protesters had done this
More I-Team
TECHNOLOGY
This Day In History: The Brooklyn Bridge opens
Facebook Safety Check activated after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Your devices are listening, and saving...
'Face Filters' and other features added to Instagram
More Technology
Top Stories
Warning expired, Tornado Watch still in effect for much of NC
Storm rips through Yadkin County elementary school
Watch: Drone tour of Autryville tornado damage
Man arrested for tampering with co-worker's drink
CBO: 23M more uninsured under House health care bill
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
ISIS sets sights on Vegas for possible terror targets
Show More
Durham veterinarian charged with fraud, identity theft
Bat found in Raleigh home tests positive for rabies
2016 'one of deadliest ever' for police?
$500M in opium poppy plants seized in North Carolina
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos