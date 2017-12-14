TECHNOLOGY

Net neutrality vs. internet freedom: What Thursday's vote could mean for you

EMBED </>More Videos

Net neutrality was born as regulators, consumer advocates and internet companies voiced concern about what broadband companies could do with their power as the gateway to the internet - blocking or slowing down apps that rival their own services, for example. (Shutterstock)

On Thursday the FCC will vote on whether to roll back net neutrality regulations after more than a decade of federal oversight of the internet.

Net neutrality is the principle that internet providers treat all web traffic equally, and it's essentially how the internet has worked since its inception. The principle was born as regulators, consumer advocates and internet companies voiced concern about what broadband companies could do with their power as the gateway to the internet - blocking or slowing down apps that rival their own services, for example.

Supporters of net neutrality have also said that without regulation, a greater socio-economic digital divide could develop, creating a class of information "haves" and "have nots."

In 2015, the FCC approved a set of regulations on those companies, known as internet service providers. Then-FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler called it a victory, saying the rules allowed the commission to act as an Internet "referee."

"Blocking, throttling, pay-for-priority fast lanes and other efforts to come between consumers and the Internet are now things of the past," he said in 2015.

But current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called those same regulations a "heavy-handed, utility-style...mistake" and pledged to stop the federal government from "micromanaging" the internet by introducing a new set of "internet freedom" regulations.

"Instead, the FCC would simply require internet service providers to be transparent about their practices so that consumers can buy the service plan that's best for them and entrepreneurs and other small businesses can have the technical information they need to innovate," Pai said. His proposal will be released on Nov. 22, and the FCC commissioners will vote on the order in December.

Telecom companies want the rules rolled back. The NCTA - The Internet & Television Association said over the summer that it supports net neutrality but does not believe that the current regulations promote it.

"We agree that internet users should have the freedom to go anywhere on the internet or to run any application with confidence that internet traffic will in no way be blocked or throttled," the organization said in a statement. "That idea sits at the foundation of internet services, reflects how consumers enjoy the internet today, and despite claims to the contrary, has never truly been in jeopardy."

But other tech companies and many content providers support a neutral internet. Pai's administration announced its initial review of net neutrality practices over the summer, prompting tech companies like reddit and Netflix to simulate a slower Internet. Netflix's homepage displayed a classic buffering wheel along with a link to the Internet Association's website. Tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon also participated.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologypoliticsinternetregulationsFCCbusinessgovernment
TECHNOLOGY
I-Team probes area cell phone security problems
Durham Tech students print new hand for South Carolina teen
Women's Day, Super Bowl rule Facebook in 2017
NC lawmakers take driverless vehicles for test-drive
More Technology
Top Stories
Man sought in connection with Hope Mills fatal shooting
Cumberland County couple accused biting their children
67-year-old Raleigh man accused of raping child
Christmas caroling about GOP tax bill breaks out in Durham
Apex man arrested for murder after woman overdoses
Stolen dog reunited with Durham owner
911 calls shed light on Knightdale jewelry store robbery
Eastman speaks after NCCU promotion
Show More
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
Person of interest wanted in UNC student assault, robbery
Police: Wake Forest 'porch pirates' arrested
Persons of interest in woman found dead after Tinder date indicted on fraud charges
North Carolina teacher accused of having sex with student
More News
Top Video
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
'Cover Me Campaign' offers warmth to those in need
Christmas caroling about GOP tax bill breaks out in Durham
News Digest for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017
More Video