Employees Three Square Market software company in River Falls, Wis., are being offered microchip implants to pay for services and as a form of identification.Fifty workers are interested. The chip is the size of a piece of rice and goes between the thumb and forefinger. They cost $300.The company is footing the bill for the implants.The CEO said the chips are encrypted and secure, and can be popped out if a worker changes their mind.