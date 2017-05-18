Your devices are listening, and saving...

Our phones are filled with dozens of apps. Our homes are quickly filling up with new gadgets. Many of those devices and apps are listening to everything and saving the data.If you think your information for voice controlled intelligent assistants like Apple's Siri, Google Home, or Amazon's Alexa isn't being stored, think again.The companies say the stored data helps improve the users experience with the device. But, what you can't predict is exactly how vulnerable all that stored data leaves you."Once that data is listened to it doesn't go in the air. It gets stored in the database. It gets translated into text. It goes somewhere for someone else to potentially to hack," said Tim Cox with Raleigh-based Imaginovation.Cox said users should be aware of that they're signing up for when they use the technologies."I think people have to take it more seriously and just realize the risks - not be scared - but realize the risks and do something about it," he explained.So, what can you do about it? You can look at your own history and delete it. From Alexa to Google, it's easy to log in to their database and scan through all your stored data.Here's how: