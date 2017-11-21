Sheriff: Fayetteville teen arrested after attacking girlfriend, decapitating puppy

Antonio Hollywood Campbell (Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

Kaylee Merchak
FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville teen is behind bars, accused of assaulting his girlfriend and decapitating a dog earlier this month.

On Monday, deputies arrested 18-year-old Antonio Hollywood Campbell after his girlfriend, Jordan Stevens, told deputies she went to Cape Fear Hospital on Friday with pains in her neck after Campbell allegedly choked her.

Stevens said she was at Campbell's house, located in the 1500 block of Gillespie Street, when they became engaged in a fight.

The woman claims she became upset with her boyfriend, ran into his bedroom, and called her mother to come pick her up.

Stevens claims Campbell started accusing her of talking to other men, took her cellphone from her, pushed her face down into his bed, sat on her, and placed his hands around her neck, choking her.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The woman tried to break free but said the suspect began to press even harder, causing her to lose the ability to breathe and scream.

Stevens added that about three weeks ago, she was at Campbell's residence when he became upset and said, "Well, if you ain't gonna be with me, then I am going to kill the dog."

Reports show he tied a leash around the neck of the puppy and began to spin the dog around in the air by the leash.

Deputies said he then tied the leash to the back of a vehicle and drove several feet, dragging the puppy behind.

Campbell then allegedly placed the puppy between two cinder blocks so it couldn't move and decapitated the puppy with a hatchet.

On Monday, detectives conducted a search of the suspect's residence and found the cinder block, hatchet, remains of the puppy, and a sawed-off shotgun.

Campbell was charged with domestic violence felony strangulation for the assault, animal cruelty, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

--------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
assaultanimal abusedomestic violencefayetteville newscumberland county newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family pets shot, killed by bow and arrow at Falls Lake
Injured Orange HS football player now able to stand, eat
Uber's concealed data breach affects 57 million users
UPS workers accuse delivery giant of harassment and discrimination
State AG issues debit-card warning ahead of Black Friday
Researchers: Dangerous toys still being sold in U.S.
Raleigh clerk beats robbery suspect with bat
Watch the 2017 turkey pardon ceremony
Show More
Trump defends Roy Moore but calls it 'good for women' so many allegations coming out
House begins sex harassment investigation against Conyers
PBS, CBS fire Charlie Rose after alleged sexual misconduct
Durham homicides down compared to 2016
What you need to know about TSA PreCheck
More News
Photos
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
More Photos