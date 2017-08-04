Teen bicyclist dies after Wake County hit-and-run

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit and run.They said it happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Wendell Falls Parkway. They said a teenager was on a bike heading north toward Eagle Rock Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. The teen was thrown off the bike and landed on the shoulder.The victim was identified as Pablo Josue Banegas, 16, of the 6700 block of Nesting Eagle Drive in Wendell. He was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries. State troopers said he died Friday evening.The vehicle left the scene. The only thing investigators know for sure is that it was a dark-colored passenger vehicle.The case remains under investigation.