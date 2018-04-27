A 17-year-old is facing charges for allegedly forcing a fellow student to perform sexual acts while on a school bus over the span of several months.Police say it happened on multiple occasions starting in January.The victim told police she was forced on multiple occasions to perform sexual acts on the suspect while the two were on the bus.Both are students at Eastern Alamance High School.Sy Alexander Ayoung of Mebane is charged with second-degree forcible sexual offense, crime against nature and sexual battery.He is being held on $100,000 bond.