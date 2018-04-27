Mebane teen charged for allegedly forcing fellow student to perform sexual acts while the two were on the bus

(Credit: Alamance County)

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 17-year-old is facing charges for allegedly forcing a fellow student to perform sexual acts while on a school bus over the span of several months.

Police say it happened on multiple occasions starting in January.

The victim told police she was forced on multiple occasions to perform sexual acts on the suspect while the two were on the bus.

Both are students at Eastern Alamance High School.

Sy Alexander Ayoung of Mebane is charged with second-degree forcible sexual offense, crime against nature and sexual battery.

He is being held on $100,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimeNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'You didn't have to do that': Family mourns Durham man fatally shot
Trump threatens countries who don't back US World Cup bid
HOW IT'S MADE: NC State's Howling Cow ice cream
Raleigh police: Woman shot man who was attempting to rob her
Duke Lemur Center welcomes new baby lemurs
Alamance County man accused of stabbing mother to death
What Triangle residents think of 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Memorial grows on Outer Banks beach for boy swept out to sea
Show More
DNA that cracked 'Golden State Killer' case came from genealogy websites
8 serious crashes prompt change at Apex intersection
12 dead dogs discovered at South Carolina home; 14 rescued
Meet the once nearly deaf cello player turned music prodigy
North Carolina tax agency duplicated thousands of payments
More News