Teen charged in arson fire at Durham country club

Durham country club fire (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
An 18-year-old is facing charges after an arson fire at a Durham country club early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to 1 Old Trail Drive at the Treyburn Country Club tennis complex shortly after 4 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the building was completely engulfed in flames.

The fire was deemed arson and a witness at the scene was able to identify a suspect.

Steven Watts, 18, was eventually arrested.

He was charged with arson of a commercial building, breaking and entering, and larceny after a break-in. There were no injuries.
