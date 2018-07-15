Teen injured after falling 25 feet at Eno River Rock Quarry

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A teen girl suffered minor injuries after she fell off a 25-foot-cliff and landed in water at the Eno River Rock Quarry in Orange County, officials say.

Authorities were dispatched around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday to Eno Rock Quarry at 5120 Laurel Ridge Road off Pleasant Green Road, according to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.

The girl, who officials say is 15-years-old, was pulled from the water by friends who were at the scene.

The girl was taken to Duke Hospital for a thorough evaluation of the injuries sustained from the fall.

Information regarding the girl's identity has yet to be released.

Sheriff Blackwood said the area where the girl fell is popular among local residents, but it is not a spot that is open for the public to swim in.
