Teenager killed when car slams into fire hydrant in fiery crash in Lower Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has the latest on a fatal crash in Lower Manhattan.

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN --
A teenage passenger was killed in a fiery car crash early Tuesday in Lower Manhattan.

It happened at about 2 a.m. in the vicinity of Bowery and Canal Streets.

Police said the car was heading over the Manhattan Bridge and crashed into a fire hydrant.

When police arrived, the car was on fire.

The driver was able to get out but the passenger was trapped inside and was later pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. He has been identified as 17-year-old Shareef Bellerand of Brooklyn.

The 22-year-old driver is being held on suspicion of drunk driving and speeding. Charges are pending.



The fire hydrant was knocked across the street from the force of the crash.

Police have the area closed off for the investigation, which could impact drivers trying to get to and from the Holland Tunnel and the Manhattan Bridge.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashaccidentLower ManhattanManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Durham police searching for 3 men accused of robbing Waffle House
Police: Man shoots teen in head who came to stepson's house
Baby injured in raccoon attack released from hospital
Snow in the Triangle? Maybe...
Asheville dog reunited with family on Christmas Eve
CA Highway Patrol: Man who hit, killed officer was high on pot
LAPD officers help woman deliver Christmas baby
Durham woman needs help finding missing father, sister's mother
Show More
'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68
Harnett County woman killed in Christmas Eve house fire
Fayetteville woman allegedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend found safe
NC couple saves lives at separate locations on Christmas Eve
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
More News
Top Video
Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral holds first Christmas mass
Raleigh officials: 911 call delay was result of miscommunication
Firefighters battle a blaze near Harnett County produce store
Soldiers brave crowds for last minute gifts
More Video