911 call: Teen slipped as she was attempting to jump off cliff at Eno River Rock Quarry

The Eno State Park quarry is a popular summer hang out spot. (WTVD)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A teen girl suffered minor injuries after she slipped and fell at the Eno River Rock Quarry in Orange County over the weekend.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The 15-year-old girl was pulled from the water by friends who were at the scene.

According to the 911 call, the girl did not fall into the water; but instead, attempted to jump and ended up slipping and falling on a tree stump.

The girl was taken to Duke Hospital and is currently in good condition.

In total, there have been two drownings over the last 10 years at the 60 feet deep quarry.

There are signs along the quarry that warn swimmers of the dangers. Rangers also said the water is not tested so anything and everything people or animals do in the water will stay.

There are a handful of park employees who patrol the area three to five times per day. On average, they receive five to 10 emergency calls to the quarry each year. So far this month, they've received four calls.

Sheriff Blackwood said the area where the girl fell is popular among local residents, but it is not a spot that is open for the public to swim in.
