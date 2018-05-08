  • LIVE VIDEO President Trump expected to provide remarks on the Iran Deal

In preparation for a teacher's rally on May 16, some childcare providers in the Triangle are offering their services for that day.

YMCA sites will charge parents $25.

View the full list of participating locations

What to expect

  • Children will experience a variety of fun activities under the supervision of trained, caring counselors
  • Teacher Workday care will be offered from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Children should bring a non-perishable lunch and a snack
  • If you have questions, call our YMCA Customer Service Center at (919) 719-9989


Raleigh Parks will also offer four Youth Escape School (Y.E.S.) day sites.

Registration will open on Wednesday, May 9 at 8 a.m.

Locations include:

Lake Lynn Community Center Barcode #229541
Barwell Road Community Center Barcode #229542
Laurel Hills Community Center Barcode #229543
Peach Road Community Center Barcode #229544

The program will run 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a cost of $30 for City residents and $45 for non-City residents.
