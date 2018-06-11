'They forgot the baby in the car:' 911 call reveals details of Raleigh infant's death

A baby boy who died during the weekend in Raleigh was left in a car, according to a frantic 911 call released Monday.On the 911 call, the dispatcher asks what happened and the caller responds: "They forgot the baby in the car ... the baby is unresponsive."The calls revealed a frantic scene as the emergency dispatcher tried to convey CPR instructions against the backdrop of screams and charged emotions."I need you to tell them to calm down because they're not going to be able to help the baby if everybody is screaming," the dispatcher said.The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Friday night in the 3300 block of Gatcombe Place."We just found the baby, they forgot the baby," the 911 caller continued. "He's unresponsive in the car ... we don't see him breathing,"EMS pronounced the infant dead at the scene.