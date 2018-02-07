Three shot at Raleigh apartment complex

Three men were found shot at a north Raleigh apartment complex Wednesday.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police Department officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the 500 block of Shelly Ridge Lane.

At 7:28 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired and found three men with gunshot wounds at the Midtown Crossing apartment complex.



The victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

An eyewitness told ABC11 she heard several shots fired.

"I was sitting in my apartment and I started hearing like gunshots," said Carla Koehler. "Sounded like fireworks. But then I came out on my patio and started hearing somebody screaming 'help, help.'"



Police have not updated the conditions of the victims.

Several hours after the shooting, police continued to investigate the crime scene.



Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
