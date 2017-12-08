Toddler boy fatally shot in Halifax County drive-by shooting

HALIFAX COUNTY (WTVD) --
A toddler boy was shot and killed at a Halifax County home Thursday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Elm Street in Weldon.

Police tell ABC11 that the boy was inside the home when someone drove by and fired shots at the house.

The boy, who was about to celebrate his second birthday, was shot in the head and died at the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

Investigators were seen examining bullet holes in front of the home overnight.

Police do not have any suspects or a motive in the case at this time.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.

