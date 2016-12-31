TRAFFIC

16-year-old girl killed in Willow Spring car crash
A single-car crash happened Friday on Kennebec Road in Willow Spring.

WILLOW SPRING, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 16-year-old girl was killed in a serious car crash on Kennebec Road in Willow Spring on Friday evening.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said 17-year-old Camrelle Cummings, from Angier, was driving south and ran off the road. She corrected back onto the road and swerved, slamming into a tree in the 9500 block of Kennebec Road.

The front-seat passenger, identified as 16-year-old Macie Lynn Tucker of Fuquay-Varina, was killed in the crash.

Cummings was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. An unidentified backseat passenger was also taken to WakeMed with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Speed was a factor, troopers said.

Cummings was charged with reckless driving to endanger and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

