16-year-old girl killed in Willow Spring car crash

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a serious car crash on Kennebec Road in Willow Spring on Friday evening.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said 17-year-old Camrelle Cummings, from Angier, was driving south and ran off the road. She corrected back onto the road and swerved, slamming into a tree in the 9500 block of Kennebec Road.The front-seat passenger, identified as 16-year-old Macie Lynn Tucker of Fuquay-Varina, was killed in the crash.Cummings was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. An unidentified backseat passenger was also taken to WakeMed with serious but non-life threatening injuries.Speed was a factor, troopers said.Cummings was charged with reckless driving to endanger and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.