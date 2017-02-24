  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face
TRAFFIC

Garner Police chase ends in Raleigh crash with 2 dead, 3 injured

1 person died and 4 others were hurt Thursday in a Garner chase that ended with a crash in Raleigh. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 14-year-old has died following a crash in Raleigh that killed a woman and injured three others Thursday night.

Garner Police Cpt. Joe Binns said the incident began as a chase involving Garner police officers but that the Raleigh Police Department is the lead investigating agency because of where the crash occurred.

It all started when Garner police tried to pull over a silver sedan for speeding on Garner Road near New Rand Road.



When the officer approached the vehicle, the man and woman in the car sped off before the officer could identify the driver.

Two Garner police vehicles pursued the car through Garner and ultimately onto Rush Street where they lost sight of the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities said as the officers turned north onto Hammond Road near I-40, they saw that the sedan had crashed into a van - heavily damaging both vehicles. According to a wreck report, the sedan was going 90 mph at the time of impact.



The driver of the suspect vehicle, 18-year-old Kawme Delanta Otis McGregory, was injured and taken into custody. His passenger, 25-year-old Shada Sahquea Taylor, was killed.

Kawme McGregory



The driver of the van, 36-year-old Shaun Dontay Jackson of Raleigh, and two children, 14-year-old Erieyana J Holloway and a 12-year-old, were also injured and taken to the hospital. Authorities said Holloway later died from her injuries. The condition of the other child has not been released.

Dozens of officers at a serious crash on Hammond Road.

