2 killed, 3 hurt in Durham Freeway crash
Two cars crashed on the Durham Freeway on Wednesday night.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two cars were involved in a serious crash on the Durham Freeway on Wednesday evening that left two people dead and three injured.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. near TW Alexander Drive.

Troopers confirmed early Thursday morning that two people had died in the crash. Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A Honda and a Toyota were involved in the wreck. Troopers said one vehicle had only one person in the car; the other had four people.

The two people killed were passengers in the backseat of one of the vehicles. Troopers said they were not wearing seatbelts.

One victim had to be cut out of a vehicle before he could be rushed to a hospital for treatment.

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck.



All lanes of 147 were closed to traffic at TW Alexander Drive, but lanes reopened just after 1 a.m.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the victims.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, though alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

