Alcohol a factor in Wake County crash that left 3 injured

Authorities investigating serious crash in Wake County, three people injured

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities said alcohol was a factor in a serious crash in northern Wake County that left three people injured.

It happened just after 5 a.m. at Creedmoor Road and Old Weaver Trail.

The Highway Patrol said an SUV driven by Carlos Jose Machado, 24, of Creedmoor ran off the road, overcorrected and then crossed the center line and rolled over.

Machado was standing in the roadway, troopers said, and his vehicle was upside-down in the roadway when a passenger car going south on NC 50 driven by 21-year-old Austin Tingen, of Bullock, struck Machado and Machado's SUV.



Machado sustained life-threatening injuries. Tingen and a passenger, Randall Gates, were also hospitalized.

All three were taken to Duke Hospital.

Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

