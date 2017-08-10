TRAFFIC

Apex Barbecue Road closed until August 18

Apex Barbecue Road closed until August 18

By Tom Donahue
APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The N.C. Department of Transportation is assembling a crane on the Apex Barbecue Road bridge over Beaver Creek in Apex.

The crane will be used to maneuver heavy equipment that will be used to add a support structure under the bridge. The temporary fix will allow the road to remain open until the bridge undergoes a complete replacement. Construction on the new bridge is currently scheduled to begin Winter 2018-2019. The road is scheduled to re-open on Friday August 18.

The current bridge is notorious for it's narrowness and wooden guardrails. Many accidents have happened at the bridge including a fatal incident in May. In that accident the driver, Matthew Brandon of Raleigh, ran into the bridge causing his vehicle to go over the bridge into the water.
