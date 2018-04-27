I-TEAM

Apex Police issue 154 tickets in three weeks at dangerous intersection

EMBED </>More Videos

Apex Police have issued hundreds of tickets in the last three weeks at this dangerous intersection.

By
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
What will it take for drivers to get the memo?

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police in Apex continue issuing citations to dozens of drivers making a left turn from Beaver Creek Commons Drive on to Kelly Road, a turn first blocked off at the beginning of April.

The busy intersection sits between neighborhoods and two shopping centers, including a new Publix supermarket.

Residents say action needed on dangerous Apex intersection
Neighbors in an Apex neighborhood say a traffic light is needed to cut down on collisions at a dangerous intersection - Beaver Creek Commons Drive at Kelly Road. There have been eight crashes there since 2017.


"It's pretty dangerous," Allee Robertson, who works nearby, tells ABC11. "I've definitely had people pull out in front of me which is not fun. There's screeching tires sometimes."

According to police, officers responded to at least eight serious crashes at the intersection last year, which prompted the move to block the left turn.

At first, police set up cones and a big sign, but that didn't appear to stop anyone. To date, officers have issued at least 154 citations to drivers who have attempted to make the illegal turn.

Robertson, from her restaurant down the street, said it's impossible to miss all the action.

"Everyone had a bet of how many cars would get pulled over. I think we had max 26 in a three-and-a-half hour period one day."

Apex mayor Lance Olive posted a picture of the roadblock on his Facebook page, and is urging drivers to obey the new rules of the road.

"Fines are collected by the county," Olive wrote. "Sympathy is reserved for when the signs aren't clear - not the case here."

There are plans to bring back the left turn once there is a traffic light installed, which is expected to take place later this spring.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictravelroad safetywake county newsI-TeamApexWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
The dangers of blue light - and do blue light glasses help?
Wake Forest council to vote on controversial townhomes today
Veterans upset about travel reimbursement delays at Durham VA
I-Team: State regulators request access after deaths at birthing center
More I-Team
TRAFFIC
Triangle resident fed up with speeding, urges call to action
Update: Police say woman turned herself in after deadly hit-and-run on Durham Freeway
Boy, 8, remains critical; Durham train crash called avoidable
Durham homeowners not pleased with planned roundabout construction
More Traffic
Top Stories
Person of interest identified in case of missing grandmother
Durham police make arrest in death of China Wok restaurant owner
Dreamville: J. Cole announces new music festival in Raleigh
At rally, mom remembers daughter who was electrocuted while working as lifeguard
3 more arrests in Burlington sweepstakes parlor murder
Family of S.C. woman who died after medical emergency during flight sues
HOW IT'S MADE: NC State's Howling Cow ice cream
'You didn't have to do that': Family mourns Durham man fatally shot
Show More
Trump threatens countries who don't back US World Cup bid
Raleigh police: Woman shot man who was attempting to rob her
Teen charged for forcing fellow student to perform sex acts while on bus
Duke Lemur Center welcomes new baby lemurs
Alamance County man accused of stabbing mother to death
More News