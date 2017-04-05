TRAFFIC

Backups at Fort Bragg's main gate frustrating drivers

Congestion at the All American Gate (Credit: Jessie Lozon Gambardella via Facebook)

By
FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Traffic troubles near Fort Bragg are causing major headaches for drivers just trying to get on post. Many people in the Fort Bragg community are taking to Facebook to express frustration with the hour-long wait time to get through the All American Gate.

Fort Bragg hustles 100,000 cars through its gates each day. If considered a municipality, Fort Bragg would be North Carolina's fifth-largest city by population.

Officials said the backups can be linked to its closing of the "Fast Lanes." The soldiers operating the additional lanes were sent back to their original military jobs to prepare for missions.

In the meantime, Fort Bragg officials say drivers can help ease traffic by having their identification ready, by leaving early, or by using the other ten gates on post.

"Take something other than the All American. Now what we recommend is avoiding Knox Street. Knox Street is starting to get backed up, but Butner and Randolph streets, easy flowing from all indications," said Fort Bragg Public Affairs Officer Tom McCollum.

Fort Bragg is asking that all drivers exercise courtesy.

"Don't take your frustrations out on security guards, these guys are doing the best that they can. Their main function is ensuring Fort Bragg is a secure and safe installation," McCollum said.

Right now, there are no plans to reopen the Fast Lanes.

