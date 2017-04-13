A Johnston County Realtor was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Harnett County that left the other driver in critical condition, the Highway Patrol told ABC11.It happened about 4:15 p.m. at Highway 27 at Old Stage N.A black Ford focus ran the stop sign and T-boned a Chevy Silverado, troopers said.The driver of the Ford, 63-year-old Robin Meadows Stephenson, of Benson, was killed.Stephenson, who was known as, was a Realtor who owned Stephenson Properties in Benson along with her husband, Randy Stephenson.Stephenson was also anThe driver of the Chevrolet, James Nitsch Jr., 54, of Moncure, was taken to Betsy Johnson Hospital and later flown to WakeMed. He is listed in critical condition.The highway was closed for about an hour and a half.State troopers said Stephenson was not wearing a seatbelt.No alcohol or similar factors were suspected in the crash, state troopers said.