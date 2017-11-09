TRAFFIC

Box truck flips on I-40 in Johnston County

Box truck flips on I-40 in Johnston County (WTVD)

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
A truck that flipped along Interstate 40 early Thursday morning is causing traffic backups near the Clayton Bypass in Johnston County.

Crews are working to tow away the truck after it flipped in the median.

Eastbound lanes are currently closed between Bus 70 at Exit 306 and the Clayton Bypass at Exit 312. One lane is closed in the westbound direction.

The median cables along I-40 kept the box truck from crashing into the westbound lanes.

The driver was not seriously hurt. It is unclear what caused the crash.

Meanwhile, drivers are being advised to avoid the area or use NC 50 as an alternative route.

