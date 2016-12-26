TRAFFIC

Cameras monitoring 'problematic' Raleigh intersection
Researchers and the NCDOT say they hope to improve safety (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
If you pass through the intersection of South Salisbury Street and West Morgan, chances are you're being recorded. An ABC11 Eyewitness alerted us to the small cameras mounted on poles.

He was concerned about his privacy and asked us to investigate.

The cameras are part of a one year project initiated by the Department of Transportation and NC State researcher Chris Vaughan.

Vaughan said the camera is keeping an eye out for a number of things, including drivers running red lights or not yielding to pedestrians.

The NCDOT said they will use the information to education the public on violations.

The cameras are not monitored in real time but are reviewed closely. The hope is the data will be used to improve safety.

It will also be shared with law enforcement, but Vaughan says it's not to give people tickets.

The cameras are only rolling at peak traffic times. Eventually, there will be 8 intersections monitored.
