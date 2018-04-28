Chapel Hill driver involved in Cary crash exits car, is fatally struck

A 74-year-old Orange County man was killed after he was struck by a car Friday night, Cary Police told ABC11.It happened about 10:30 p.m. when a car and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on High House Road near Castalia Drive.The victim, who was in the car, got out to check on the motorcyclist and was struck by a second car.He died of his injuries at Duke Medical Center.On Saturday, the victim was identified as Robert Hoppin, of Chapel Hill.No charges have been filed in the incident, but the crash remains under investigation, Cary Police said.