Child critical after being struck by vehicle in Fayetteville

Police said a child tried to run across Raeford Road and was struck by a car.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police said a child crossing Raeford Road ran into the path of a vehicle that was traveling east on Friday.

The victim was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Police told ABC11 the boy was hit shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Raeford Road between Skibo Road and Bingham Drive. Police did not immediately know his age, but said he was "between 7 and 12 years old."

Police also told ABC11 they do not know the child's name or who his parents are.

The driver of the involved vehicle was not seriously injured during the crash.

Raeford Road was closed between Skibo Road and Bingham Drive while emergency personnel worked the scene.

Police reopened Raeford Road shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

