EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2780354" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Stormy the Cow' captured in parking garage on December 14, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2780303" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cow gets loose again in Old City on December 14, 2017.

Storming is back again. Heading along 4th. Police called. pic.twitter.com/9jSly6Miz7 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) December 14, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2780226" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Loose cow corralled on I-95. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 14, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2780002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam: Police corral a cow on I-95 on December 14, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2780031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Traffic camera catches police corralling cow on I-95 on December 14, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2780000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam: Cow on the loose on I-95 on December 14, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2780098" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cow back at church after I-95 journey on December 14, 2017.

Update: Cow's name is Stormy not Storming (my apologies, Stormy). Stormy back at nativity scene. Again. pic.twitter.com/lRDUygLHL6 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) December 14, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2779965" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cow gets loose on I-95. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on December 14, 2017.

A cow has been captured in a Philadelphia parking garage after escaping a church nativity scene for a second time. The cow was corralled earlier on I-95 in Northern Liberties.The cow, nicknamed "Stormy," made her way out of Old First Reformed United Church of Christ in Old City around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, walked down Race Street and onto 4th Street.The pastor of the church tried his best to stop the cow, but to no avail. The cow then made her way to the upper level of a parking garage at 4th and Arch streets where he was eventually cornered.Earlier, the cow, whose name switched back and forth between 'Stormy' and 'Storming' during the course of the morning, was seen walking on I-95 southbound near Callowhill Street around 2:15 a.m.Images from ABC11's sister-station WPVI showed Philadelphia and Pennsylvania state police walking the cow off of the highway.At one point, police boxed her in with their cruisers.Reverend Michael Caine of the Old City church tells 6abc the nativity scene has been part of the church since 1973.After police corralled the cow on I-95, they returned her back to the church safe and sound, where she remained until it escaped again."Stormy" is once again back at the church.