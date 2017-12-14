TRAFFIC

Cow corralled in parking garage, I-95 after escaping church nativity scene twice

EMBED </>More Videos

Cow escapes again: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on December 14, 2017. (WPVI)

OLD CITY --
A cow has been captured in a Philadelphia parking garage after escaping a church nativity scene for a second time. The cow was corralled earlier on I-95 in Northern Liberties.

EMBED More News Videos

'Stormy the Cow' captured in parking garage on December 14, 2017.



The cow, nicknamed "Stormy," made her way out of Old First Reformed United Church of Christ in Old City around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, walked down Race Street and onto 4th Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Cow gets loose again in Old City on December 14, 2017.



The pastor of the church tried his best to stop the cow, but to no avail. The cow then made her way to the upper level of a parking garage at 4th and Arch streets where he was eventually cornered.



Earlier, the cow, whose name switched back and forth between 'Stormy' and 'Storming' during the course of the morning, was seen walking on I-95 southbound near Callowhill Street around 2:15 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Loose cow corralled on I-95. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 14, 2017.


Images from ABC11's sister-station WPVI showed Philadelphia and Pennsylvania state police walking the cow off of the highway.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam: Police corral a cow on I-95 on December 14, 2017.



At one point, police boxed her in with their cruisers.

EMBED More News Videos

Traffic camera catches police corralling cow on I-95 on December 14, 2017.


Reverend Michael Caine of the Old City church tells 6abc the nativity scene has been part of the church since 1973.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam: Cow on the loose on I-95 on December 14, 2017.



After police corralled the cow on I-95, they returned her back to the church safe and sound, where she remained until it escaped again.
EMBED More News Videos

Cow back at church after I-95 journey on December 14, 2017.



"Stormy" is once again back at the church.

EMBED More News Videos

Cow gets loose on I-95. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on December 14, 2017.


Related Topics:
traffictrafficI-95cow on the loosecownational
TRAFFIC
Raleigh water main break could impact your commute
Man killed after tractor-trailer runs off US 421, catches fire
Deadly wreck unites 2 women in crusade against distracted driving
Truck overturns, spills vodka bottles on ramp to I-95
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man sought in connection with Hope Mills fatal shooting
Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox
Raleigh water main break could impact your commute
Cumberland County couple accused biting their children
Joe Biden comforts Meghan McCain on 'The View'
67-year-old Raleigh man accused of raping child
Christmas caroling about GOP tax bill breaks out in Durham
Apex man arrested for murder after woman overdoses
Show More
Stolen dog reunited with Durham owner
911 calls shed light on Knightdale jewelry store robbery
Eastman speaks after NCCU promotion
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
Person of interest wanted in UNC student assault, robbery
More News
Top Video
Man sought in connection with Hope Mills fatal shooting
Raleigh water main break could impact your commute
Joe Biden comforts Meghan McCain on 'The View'
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
More Video