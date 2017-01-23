TRAFFIC

Crash causes traffic backups on I-40 during morning commute

DOT camera image of traffic backups along Interstate 40

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A crash blocked two lanes of Interstate 40 near US-1/I-440 Monday morning, causing traffic delays during the morning commute.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. along eastbound I-40 near exit 293 for US-1 in Cary.

Two of the three lanes were closed for over an hour causing backups near exit 295 for Gorman Street in Raleigh.

Details surrounding the accident have not been released.

