Crash involving tractor trailers shuts down I-95 in Halifax County

One of the four tractor trailers involved in the crash overturned along Interstate 95 in Halifax County. (ABC11 Reporter Anthony Wilson)

HALIFAX COUNTY (WTVD) --
A crash involving several tractor trailers has shut down part of Interstate 95 in Halifax County.

It happened along the southbound lanes of I-95 not far from exit 154 for Highway 481, near Roanoke Rapids.

One of the truck drivers at the scene told ABC11 that he heard a loud boom before the truck began to swerve. He said he tried to straighten it out, but the truck ended up sliding off the road.



The driver was traveling from Allentown, Pennsylvania to Greenville. He and three other truck drivers were not injured.

One of the four tractor trailers involved overturned, but no hazardous cargo was spilled during the multi-truck crash.



All southbound lanes are closed and a detour has been set up.

Drivers on I-95 south should use Exit 154 for NC-481 west. Follow NC-481 west to NC-48 south. Then, follow NC-48 south to NC-33 east and re-access I-95 south from NC-33 east.

