Crash involving tractor trailers shuts down I-95 in Halifax County

Driver of that truck says he heard a loud boom before it began to swerve, he tried to right it and it slid off southbound I-95. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/6ADLxUWiVR — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 28, 2017

Driver of 1st truck in wreck was traveling from Allentown Pa to Greenville. He and the other 3 are ok. No hazardous cargo spilled. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ZFl2ZsIMXy — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 28, 2017

A crash involving several tractor trailers has shut down part of Interstate 95 in Halifax County.It happened along the southbound lanes of I-95 not far from exit 154 for Highway 481, near Roanoke Rapids.One of the truck drivers at the scene told ABC11 that he heard a loud boom before the truck began to swerve. He said he tried to straighten it out, but the truck ended up sliding off the road.The driver was traveling from Allentown, Pennsylvania to Greenville. He and three other truck drivers were not injured.One of the four tractor trailers involved overturned, but no hazardous cargo was spilled during the multi-truck crash.All southbound lanes are closed and a detour has been set up.Drivers on I-95 south should use Exit 154 for NC-481 west. Follow NC-481 west to NC-48 south. Then, follow NC-48 south to NC-33 east and re-access I-95 south from NC-33 east.