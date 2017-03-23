TRAFFIC

Crash on I-85 in Orange County causing major traffic delays

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A crash on Interstate 85 north in Orange County is causing major traffic delays in both directions during Thursday evening's commute.

Multiple northbound lanes are shut down while crews clear the scene. Southbound lanes are also experiencing congestion near the Durham County line.

According to Highway Patrol, the wreck caused some bridge damage. Our crew on the scene said two people were taken to the hospital; their injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

Authorities said U.S. 70 was closed for a short time because debris fell from I-85 onto the road.

Authorities have not said how many vehicles were involved.
