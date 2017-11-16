Crash shuts down I-40/I-85 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY (WTVD) --A crash has shut down part of Interstate 40/ Interstate 85 in Orange County.
Traffic is backed up for over a mile in the southbound lanes after a tractor trailer hit the back of another tractor trailer near exit 157.
As mess as far as the eye can see...this is at 85south/40west. Drivers detour at Buckhorn exit. Details coming up on @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/s9xqK6HEaN— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) November 16, 2017
The collision happened just after 3 a.m. and caused boxes to fall onto the road. It is unclear what was inside the boxes and what caused the crash.
A detour has been setup at exit 157 at Buckhorn Road to US 70, back to I-85 at exit 153 for drivers headed to Mebane or Alamance County.
ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.