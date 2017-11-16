TRAFFIC

Crash shuts down I-40/I-85 in Orange County

Crash shuts down I-40/I-85 in Orange County (WTVD)

ORANGE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A crash has shut down part of Interstate 40/ Interstate 85 in Orange County.

Traffic is backed up for over a mile in the southbound lanes after a tractor trailer hit the back of another tractor trailer near exit 157.


The collision happened just after 3 a.m. and caused boxes to fall onto the road. It is unclear what was inside the boxes and what caused the crash.

A detour has been setup at exit 157 at Buckhorn Road to US 70, back to I-85 at exit 153 for drivers headed to Mebane or Alamance County.
ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
