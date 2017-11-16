Crash shuts down I-40/I-85 in Orange County

As mess as far as the eye can see...this is at 85south/40west. Drivers detour at Buckhorn exit. Details coming up on @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/s9xqK6HEaN — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) November 16, 2017

A crash has shut down part of Interstate 40/ Interstate 85 in Orange County.Traffic is backed up for over a mile in the southbound lanes after a tractor trailer hit the back of another tractor trailer near exit 157.The collision happened just after 3 a.m. and caused boxes to fall onto the road. It is unclear what was inside the boxes and what caused the crash.A detour has been setup at exit 157 at Buckhorn Road to US 70, back to I-85 at exit 153 for drivers headed to Mebane or Alamance County.ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.