Raleigh crossing guard reassigned after complaint about speeders

Radiah Hyatte said she feels like she's paying the price.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
As Radiah Hyatte stands in the crosswalk outside of the Wildwood Forest Elementary School and helps children cross safely, she knows that her days are numbers in this neighborhood. Hyatte recently complained to her supervisors about safety and says she was reassigned.

"I do feel like I'm paying the price," she said.

Hyatte says she was switched to another school the same day she complained.

She tells ABC11 there are too many speeding drivers outside of the school and wants more help in the area. She believes it's only a matter of time before a child is seriously hurt or killed.

ABC11 sat outside the Wildwood Forest and watched as one driver revved up rolling down Wild Wood Forest Road and then slammed on his brakes when he saw the crosswalk.

"They know that this stretch you can go 65 miles an hour, they're going to do it, and it's endangering everyone," said Hyatte.

She says recently a young child narrowly missed getting hit. The car came to a stop inches away from the young student.

"I wanted to bang on the hood of the car. I was so nervous my hands where shaking. Of course, the little girl, she looked like she was about 5-years-old, she was just kind of in a daze, the father was obviously upset," said Hyatte. "I just thought to myself, 'Oh my goodness, how close did that lady come to killing this little girl.'"

The Raleigh Police Department is responsible for public safety outside of the school. Right now, the department has one crossing guard out, but residents feel there should be two.

A department spokesperson tells ABC11 they'll look into these concerns and see what can be done to benefit the school, including adding another crossing guard.

Hyatte hopes there will be a crackdown and the students she cares for will stay safe.

"Kids are not going to look. They're going to dart out without thinking about a car coming from the left or the right," she said.

ABC11 did reach out to Wake County School District about our story. Officials are not commenting.

